Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A notorious criminal, carrying reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, has been arrested after encounter in Titaro area here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said that police intercepted two motorbike-borne suspects during vehicle checking drive, late on Wednesday night, but criminals opened fire on police team, in which constable Vineet Tomar was injured. In retaliatory firing, one criminal was injured while other managed to flee, said the SP, adding that the injured criminal, identified as Ehsan, was shifted to hospital, along with the injured constable.

Mr Mishra said a country-made pistol and some cartage were recovered from him. More than 20 criminal cases were registered against Ehsan in several police stations of Saharanpur, Baghpat and Haryana and reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest. UNI