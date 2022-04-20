Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after encounter with police in Nai Mandi Kotwali area here, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev Tewari said police intercepted two motorbike-borne suspects during vehicle checking drive in Nai Mandi area, but they opened fire on police team. In retaliatory firing, one criminal was injured, while other managed to flee.

The injured criminal was identified as Satish allias Pappu, resident of Shamli district. One country-made pistol and some cartridges were recovered from him, the SSP said, adding that 14 criminal cases were registered against Satish in many police stations and reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest.

A manhunt was launched to nab the escaped criminal, he said. UN