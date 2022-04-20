Wanted Criminal Arrested After Encounter In Deoband

Saharanpur/Deoband: A notorious criminal has been arrested, while one of his accomplice managed to flee after encounter with police in Deoband area, here.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidyasagar Mishra on Saturday said that police intercepted two motorbike-borne suspects near Talehadi Bujurg police outpost in Deoband area, during vehicle checking. However, the criminals opened fire on police team, which was retaliated.

During the ensuing encounter, one of the criminals was injured, while the other one managed to flee. The injured was identified as Nadeem, resident of Kutubsher area. The outlaw had escaped during an encounter in Nanauta area on January 8. More than 10 criminal cases, including murder and loot were registered against Nadeem in several police stations, police said on Saturday, adding that a manhunt was launched to nab his accomplice. UNI