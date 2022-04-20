Wanted Criminal, 2 Associates Held In UP's Shamli District

Shamli: A wanted criminal and two of his associates were arrested following an encounter between the accused and security forces in Shamli district, police said Wednesday.

Kurban, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested near Jalalabad police outpost on Tuesday, SP Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

Kurban sustained bullet injuries in the encounter, he said, adding his two associates Jabbar and Brijender were also held. The officer said Kurban was wanted in 23 cases of loot and murder.

