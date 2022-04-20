Wanted Animal Smuggler Arrested For Murdering 3 Priests

Farukhabad: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a wanted animal smuggler, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, who is allegedly involved in the murder case of three priests.

The accused, identified as Gathiyar alias Nizamuddin who was arrested near Kotwali Police Station area in Farrukhabad. Gathiyar had allegedly murdered three priests in Bhayanak Nath Temple, Bidhuna area in Auraiya, in 2018.

Gathiyar's brother, Jabbar and son Sahibe Alam were purportedly involved in this murder case and were arrested earlier.

"The STF was receiving information from the past few days regarding the smuggling of animals and robbery conducted by the wanted criminal, Gathiyar. On receiving information, STF officer Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj directed various other troops and police teams to begin with an inquiry into this matter," police said.

"Police Inspector, Shailender Kumar-led Lucknow STF team was present in Farrukhabad area since the past few days. On August 9 the team received information that Gathiyar was hiding at his son-in-law's place in Khatak Pura," police added. "The team reached the spot and noticed Gathiyar moving out of his son-in-law's house and soon after calling out his name he started running back towards the house. Later, the STF team was able to catch Gathiyar and arrest him," said the STF.

According to police, on the intervening night of August 14 and August 15, 2018, Gathiyar allegedly robbed and later murdered three priests namely, Ram Sharan, Lajjaram and Halkeram with a sharp object, in Bhayanak Nath Temple.

The accused was absconding since 2018, soon after that incident and Kanpur Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on him.

On being questioned Gathiyar confessed that he used to buy and sell animals and his brother and son were also involved in the murder case of three priests in Bhayanak Nath Temple in 2018, the police said.

Gathiyar confessed that he murdered the three priests since they objected and complained to the police regarding the animal smuggling cases. Gathiyar along with his brother and son first robbed the temple and later murdered the priests, to make it look like a robbery case.