Want to shield duaghters from showbiz: Melissa McCarthy

London: Funnywoman Melissa McCarthy says she wants to keep her children away from the entertainment industry because it is very "superficial". The 44-year-old "Spy" actress has daughters Georgette, five, and Vivian, eight, with her comedian husband Ben Falcone. She said it is not difficult to shield her daughters from showbiz because they have no interest in their parents' professions, reported Female First. "I think there's something innately superficial about our business. That's the aspect I want to keep away from the girls until they're old enough to register what's real and what's not, and what matters and what doesn't. "They're too little to know what's silly and that it doesn't matter what you do. I do a job where I repeat lines in front of a camera - that is in no way more interesting, and certainly not more important, than a dentist, or somebody who makes hats. And that's what they think. They don't think what we do is one bit interesting," she said. PTI