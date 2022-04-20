Want to shed those extra kilos? Have oatmeal for breakfast!

New York: Researchers have found that a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast can do wonders for people looking to lose weight. Oatmeal satiates you, lowers the hunger levels thus making you take fewer calories in your next meal. The results show that despite eating the same number of calories at breakfast, satiety values were significantly greater after consuming oatmeal compared to sugared corn flakes or water. "Interestingly, the results were more pronounced for the participants, who were over-weight, suggesting that overweight individuals may be more responsive to the satiety effects of the dietary fibre in oatmeal," said lead researcher Allan Geliebter, research psychologist at the Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital in the US. The overall satiety effect was greater among over-weight subjects, who consumed 50 percent fewer calories at lunch after eating oatmeal. "We find that eating oatmeal for breakfast may also be one of the easiest ways to improve satiety after breakfast," said Marianne O'Shea, director of Quaker Oats' Center of Excellence. Consumers choose oatmeal for its great taste, well-established health benefits and convenience