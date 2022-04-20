Want To Sell My Wife For Rs. 1 Lakh: Debt Ridden Man's Facebook Post

INDORE: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man from the neighbouring Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh allegedly posted a 'status update' on social networking site Facebook seeking to sell his wife for Rs. one lakh, in order to clear his debts. The woman has lodged a police complaint over the objectionable post, following which a case has been registered against her husband Dilip Mali under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), an official at the Aerodrome police station said today. A search is on to nab him, said the official. In his Facebook post in Hindi, the man has also uploaded a photo of his wife and two-year-old daughter and mentioned his mobile number for "interested" people to "contact me". "I want to return the money I have borrowed from various persons. Therefore, I'm selling my wife for Rs. one lakh. Anybody interested in buying her can contact me on my mobile number," he wrote in the post. When the woman came to know about it from her relatives yesterday, she filed a police complaint against her husband alleging he deliberately posted the objectionable content to defame her and her family members. She had got married to the accused about three years back. After the marriage, the couple settled in Indore where he borrowed money from some people and was unable to return it. The lenders were demanding their money back, she said. According to the woman, Mr Mali fled from Indore and started living at his ancestral village as he feared the lenders. Subsequently, the woman and her daughter also vacated the rented house and started living with her parents in Indore, the official added. �PTI