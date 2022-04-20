Want to see implementation of Uniform Civil Code during my lifetime, says veteran BJP leader ahead of meet with Amit Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal): As part of series of visits to veteran leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to acknowledge their contribution to the party, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Samrendra Prasad Biswas, one of its stalwarts in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Biswas, popularly known as Jupi Da, was also part of the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya.

"Glad about Shah's visit", said 89-years-old Biswas, who is content that three of BJP's long-pending missions--Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abolition of Triple Talaq and Abrogation of article 370 and making Kashmir an integral part of the country in letter and spirit-- were accomplished by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

However, the fourth mission of BJP -- implementation of Uniform Civil Code -- is still incomplete, and Biswas desires to see it fulfilled during his lifetime.

"I have been fortunate enough to see the start of the construction of Ram Temple, abolition of Triple Talaq, and Kashmir issues resolved. However, the Uniform Civil Code still remains. I hope to see it implemented in my lifetime," said Biswas who when asked if he would take it up with Shah during lunch replied in affirmative.

Biswas recalls being "kar-sewak" and hosting the stalwarts of BJP at his residence in Jalpaiguri during the 'teen bigha' movement, a corridor leased permanently to Bangladesh.

"During partition, there were enclaves of India in Bangladesh in Indian territory and Indian enclaves in Bangladesh territory. Then BJP had taken national resolution for the settlement of enclaves by having permanent borders. In 1992 a passage was agreed upon connecting one Bangladesh enclave - Dahagram to mainland Bangladesh. That time an agitation was launched," explained Sanjib Biswas, the son of the veteran BJP leader.

Samrendra Prasad Biswas suggested BJP leaders an alternative by giving a passage into Bangladesh connecting India to shorten the travel route between northeast states and Bengal.

"It was called Tetulia passage and it still remains to be implemented. We hope this would be resolved soon," said Sanjib who is also BJP's state cell co-convenor in Bengal.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)