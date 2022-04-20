Want to put my hand up for upcoming T20 WC, says Woakes

London: England all-rounder Chris Woakes has said that he is excited to be a part of the limited-overs squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and he also said that he will use this opportunity to present his case for selection in the T20 World Cup squad.

Woakes has not played international cricket since September last year. The pacer has been recalled into England's T20 squad for the first time in six years.

"I haven't been in this squad for a while and I look at this as an opportunity. It is great for me to be back amongst the squad. I don't take any squad selection for granted, I am certainly not just here to make up the numbers - if I get a go I will be trying to stake a claim. I also realise there are a few injuries knocking around but that doesn't take anything away from me being part of this England team and putting my hand up to be part of this World Cup - with two World Cups around the corner," ESPNcricinfo quoted Woakes as saying.

Woakes played for the Delhi Capitals in the suspended edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After that, he was rested from England's squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

"It all bubbles up to a really frustrating time. Not playing a single game all winter, after the summer I had, almost felt like a bit of a waste for me. Still great to be with the squad but you want to be playing cricket and making the most of your form when you're hot," said Woakes.

"I spent a lot of time away from home in that period and it had kind of taken its toll mentally. The IPL was very much a decision which I took on, it's on my shoulders, but I felt it was a great opportunity to learn and play some cricket after the winter I'd had. Those two Tests versus New Zealand were put in the schedule quite late and I think the issue was as soon as getting out of isolation in London I'd have had to have a few days at home then play for Warwickshire to make myself available for any part of that Test series," he added.

Further talking about the series against New Zealand, Woakes said: "Then there's the tricky side of Covid restrictions and getting back in that bubble. Once we'd made the decision it was never really an option to play the second Test match. You'd have had to be in the bubble from the start. It's a real tricky situation. I felt I needed a refresh and some time at home with the young family. I kind of put up the pros and cons of missing that two-match series."

"I decided that little break would do me good in the long run. They certainly know I want to play Test cricket, don't get me wrong. I haven't played much red-ball cricket but they know I want to be a part of that Test squad and I believe they want me to be part of it so hopefully come that India series I'll be fit and firing and ready to play a big part of that," said Woakes.

England and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I will be played on June 23 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. (ANI)