Want to lead a happy life? Get successful by the age of 27

New research has suggested that men in particular report less satisfaction later in life if they struggle to make progress in their careers before the age of 27. But for women expectations are a little different. For many getting a degree and achieving some upward social mobility is more likely to lead to contentedness. Caroline Brett, the research associate said: "In men, unstable early careers or lack of goal attainment or social mobility appears to be negatively related to their subsequent outlook on life and the degree to which life makes sense in old age." For women who did work, were reported being happier the more progress they had made in their career. Brett said, "In women, for whom educational and occupational opportunities were often lacking, attaining higher education and a higher status occupation appears to be related to a more optimistic outlook in old age." �Caroline Mortimer,The Independent