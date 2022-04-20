Want to enjoy afternoon sex? Try these 3 best positions

We always read or hear about the best sex positions one should try out in the morning or at night. But, do you know that sex in the afternoon can be pleasurable as well? Though, we talk about morning and night sex, we hardly talk about afternoon sex. The reason being – people are busy with their work. Although, there are times when people are free and can indulge in a steamy sex in the afternoon. So, if you wish to make your afternoon adventurous and delightful, just get in the mood, hit the bed and take your romance to newer level by trying these 4 super sex positions.

Woman on top: It is like a missionary position. When he lies on the bed you lie on him by keeping your legs inside of his. Ahh! Feeling awesome right? Put his penis inside you and keeping moving it. While doing so, you can smooch and gently play with each other.

The big bang: Try something new and innovative. Unzip him and ask him to press you against the wall. See to it that he holds you up when you wrap your legs around his waist. Opt for a quickie and enjoy! Make sure you don't hurt your partner. Be gentle and calm while doing so.

Three-legged dog: This standing position can be pleasurable! You can take support of a wall or a kitchen platform by leaning if you find it difficult to balance. Lift one leg over your partner's hip while facing each other and let your partner enter you. Enjoy!

--Editorial Team (www.thehealthsite.com)