Want to be out of awards race: Salman Khan

Mumbai:�Salman Khan says he likes attending award functions but wishes to stay out of the competition for the awards as the superstar feels it should be an open field for young actors to win these honours. Salman, 50, who was nominated at all award ceremonies this year for his work in "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", said these laurels don't matter much to him. "I feel very happy when others get awards but they don't matter much in my life. I like award functions as the whole industry comes together. We all keep busy so, at award functions, we get to meet our friends and it feels nice," the actor told reporters here at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards. "I say delete me from the competition. We are here since long, we have been nominated... I can come and perform, attend the award shows but I think now young generation should be given a chance to win awards," he said. Salman's two releases last year-- "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Prem Ratan Dhan payo" had a great run at the box-office but the actor wanted the latter to do better for the hard work director Sooraj Barjatya put in making it. "Sooraj should have got more happiness from 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. I think it should have done better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' for Sooraj because he worked really hard. It was a beautiful story of a brother-sister." Salman is currently shooting for Yash Raj Films' upcoming sports drama "Sultan", where he will be seen in the role of a wrestler. When asked about the progress on the film, the actor said, "The progress is good. It is a very difficult film..." "Sultan", co-starring Anushka Sharma, hits theatres this Eid.