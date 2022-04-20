Waluscha De Sousa: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Huge, Humble Star

Mumbai: She picked up the role of Shah Rukh Khan's wife in 'Fan' to debut in Bollywood, and model-turned-actress Waluscha De Sousa says she was left impressed that despite scaling heights in stardom, the superstar is so "humble". She also shared that working with Bollywood's 'Baadshah' has been an enriching experience for her. "It is a wonderful experience. I mean he (SRK) is so hardworking and so passionate about what he does and through it all he is such a huge star but so humble," Waluscha told IANS over phone from Mumbai. After sashaying on the ramp as a model and then putting her professional life on the back burner for her family, Waluscha decided to take the leap into Hindi filmdom with 'Fan'. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie, which released on April 15, featured Shah Rukh in a double role -- one as a superstar and other his look-alike fan Gaurav. Waluscha plays SRK's real wife Gauri Khan on the silver screen. Waluscha also shared that working with the whole team is a "great memory" for her. The 31-year-old added: "It is a great pleasure and for me it was a huge learning experience to be on the set with him (SRK)".