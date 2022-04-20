Walmart Launches 'Desi' Initiative To Support Indian MSMEs

Retail major Walmart on Monday launched "Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program", an initiative to help MSMEs in India to enhance their capability and supply chain.

Speaking at the launch event here Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International Under the initiative, the company which owns the e-commerce major Flipkart, aims to train around 50,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the next five years, across 25 institutes.

"The Vriddhi programme will encourage Indian suppliers to make for online and offline customers around the world, including -- but not limited to -- the supply chains of Flipkart and Walmart. Whether a supplier has ambitions domestically or around the globe, Walmart Vriddhi will give them the tools they need to succeed," she said.

The first hub would be set up by March 2020, she said, adding that the programme will connect the community of enterpreneurs.

McKenna further said that the initiative is part of the Walmart's "long-term commitment" in India.

She added that the company will have a unique network as part of the initiative to provide inputs and technical support among other support to the MSMEs.

Further, training would cover all aspects of business management, promoting customer-centric strategies and best practices in workforce management and environmental sustainability.--IANS