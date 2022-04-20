Walls Of Dynastic Politics Have Shown Cracks: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his ballot here on Sunday and said the walls of casteism, regionalism and dynastic politics were now showing cracks.

After casting his vote, Adityanath told the media: "if you work in the interest of the country then only you can stay in the public life. In all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls, the entire election was fought around Modi due to the works of his government in the last five years." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that a record number of voters participated in the six phases of the elections. "The excitement among voters only showcases the maturity of India's democracy," he said. "And I am happy that the elections so far has been peaceful and the people of the state have respected their democratic right," he added. Voting began at 7 a.m., across 25,874 polling booths in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj constituencies. --IANS