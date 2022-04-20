Waive off school fees, interest on house loan: Priyanka to Yogi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and suggested a slew of relief measures for the middle class, small traders, farmers and craftsmen to help them tide over the crisis created by the nationwide lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread.

In the letter, she said that the interest on home loans be waived off and the EMIs on the same should be suspended for six months.

She also demanded that the government give a 100 per cent guarantee of procurement of the farm produce and loan waiver. She also raised the issue of procurement of the Rabi crops, which is being delayed.

"Shikshamitra, Asha workers, rozgar sevaks should be provided bonuses, and weavers, craftsmen should be given Rs 12,000 each apart from waiver on electricity bills," she wrote.

She said that due to the pandemic everyone is affected financially, people are without jobs and work. So they should be helped in this hour of need.

Priyanka also expressed concern for the farmers over the raised electricity bills and suggested that the tube well and domestic bills should be waived off and moratorium be put on pending dues.

The Congress General Secretary also demanded a financial assistance to the craftsmen and handloom workers.

Priyanka Gandhi in her letter also offered condolence on the demise of Yogi Adityanath''s father.

--IANS