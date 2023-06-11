Waiting for court verdict on wrestlers' row, will fight next polls: WFI chief

Gonda: After being accused of sexually abusing female wrestlers, BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced on Sunday that he will run for the Lok Sabha again in 2024 from the Kaisarganj constituency and wait for the court's ruling before commenting on the grapplers' uprising.

After a rally in the Balpur section of the district, where he avoided mentioning the wrestlers' request for his arrest in favour of attacking the Congress over the Emergency, the Ram temple, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he responded to questions from the media.

The BJP lawmaker responded to reporters' questions about why he hadn't commented on the wrestlers' protest by saying, "Court ke faisle ka (court's verdict)." Singh responded to a question on whether he would run for the Lok Sabha in 2024 from Gonda or Ayodhya by saying, "Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat se chunav ladunga, ladunga, ladunga (I will definitely contest from Kaiserganj)." Once as an SP MP (from 2009 to 2014), Brij Bhushan Singh has twice represented the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha constituency. On the BJP ticket, he was elected to represent the Balrampur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2004 general election, as well as the Gonda constituency in the 1991 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections. He is currently in his sixth term as a member of the Lok Sabha.—Inputs from Agencies