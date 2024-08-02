Wait is over: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Grand Finale is here

The winner will receive a trophy and a cash prize of 25 lakhs. With shocking mid-week evictions and the final five contestants battling for the top spot, this finale promises to be a blockbuster.

The day for which everyone was waiting eagerly has arrived, Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, will be streamed on Friday night, August 2, 2024. . The winner of the show will get a trophy and cash prize of 25 lakhs. The finale will be a blockbuster event, well known personalities will come to boost the energy of the contestants, your favorite contestants will perform for you, also a huge surprise is waiting for them.



Contestants Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were evicted this week during a surprising mid-week elimination. The mid-week twist, which involved the housemates nominating one contestant for elimination, led to the unexpected ousting of the strong contestant Lovekesh. This eviction was quite shocking news for his fans too, they are very upset and according to them the eviction is very unfair.



The grand finale will feature five contestants and one of them will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. These 5 contestants are:



Sana Makbul



Naezy



Ranvir Shorey



Kritika Malik



Sai Ketan Rao



If sources are to be believed Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik have been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Sources have suggested that Sai Ketan Rao has finished at the number five position in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Kritika Malik has emerged as the third runner-up of the reality show



If guesses are right then Sana Makbul, Naezy and Ranvir Shorey have emerged as the top three finalists. Sources are also saying that Ranvir Shorey has bagged the second runner-up position. Sana Makbul is now seen as the strongest contender to win. On social media Naezy was initially thought to be the winner but it seems likely that Sana could be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.



This season of Bigg Boss, has been marked by significant controversies, including legal cases over alleged inappropriate content and a notable incident where a contestant slapped a fellow, leading to widespread social media outrage. But despite all these controversies, this season of Bigg Boss has been huge hit, audience has given a lot of love to this show. So, now everyone’s wait is about to end because very soon everyone will know who will win this season of Bigg Boss OTT. Fans can watch all the actions at 9 PM on JioCinema on 2nd August, 2024.