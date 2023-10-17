Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'Want people to remember me as good human being'

New Delhi: Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema, at the 69th National Film Awards, here on Tuesday.



Known for films like ‘Guide’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’, ‘Delhi-6’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ and several others, the actress has played countless memorable characters on the celluloid, and has a career spanning almost seven decades.



The 69th National Film Awards held in the national capital was attended by the President Droupadi Murmu.



Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.



Waheeda wore a cream and golden coloured saree, and accessorised it with a green necklace and matching earrings. She tied her hair in a bun.



The President and other dignitaries present on the occasion gave the standing ovation to the legendary actress.



Actor R Madhavan, who was also present, was seen talking to the timeless beauty.



A video of Waheeda was played in the auditorium, which showed glimpses of her movies.



Waheeda can be seen saying in the video: "My father was an IAS officer, and was broad minded. In my childhood I planned to become a doctor. Then I developed a love for dancing. My parents didn't stop me. Slowly and steadily I came into movies."



"First I did the Telugu movie 'Rojulu Marayi' in 1955, in which there was my dance sequence, and it was a success. Then I got my first Hindi movie 'CID' (1956). 'Guide' is my favourite because it is a different character. I always believe in good work,and have always listened to my heart. I want people to remember me as a good human being," said the iconic actress.



The 85-year-old actress got emotional as she received the prestigious award. After receiving the award, Waheeda said: "I feel very honoured and humbled. The place where I am standing today is because of my lovely industry. Luckily I have worked with top directors, producers, writers, technicians, music directors. They have given me great support, love and respect throughout my journey."



"I also thank my makeup artists, hair, and costume designers, who have played an important role in my career. I want to share this award with all the departments of my film industry. Koi bhi ek insaan, ek poori picture nahi bana sakta. Un sabko hum sabki zaroorat hoti hai. Thank you very much," she added.

—IANS