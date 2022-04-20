WADA to regain full control after problems, says president Banka

Warsaw: World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka has warned that "after the coronavirus outbreak there are more opportunities to avoid anti-doping tests but soon WADA will have a full control again".

In the interview for Sportowe Fakty on Sunday, Banka talked about WADA''s problems due to the epidemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Doping control officers are not able to conduct tests on athletes as effectively as before. What is more, the number of controls has decreased significantly. The American Anti-Doping Organisation (USADA) proposed tests that athletes perform themselves under the watchful eye of a camera but according to Banka, this solution wouldn''t be effective.

"COVID-19 has affected global anti-doping. Controls in many countries have been suspended or are very much restricted. We have a biological passport, long-term analysis, investigations and innovations. In addition, some federations are already declaring a return to research. I believe that in the perspective of several weeks we will be coming back to take full control", said the Polish President of WADA.

Banka noted that the great revolution in anti-doping system is possible. WADA is working on the so-called dry blood method. It is believed that the system will be implemented before the winter Olympic Games 2022 in Beijing, China.

--IANS