Vyas Parivar Tehkhana: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Announces Commencement of Daily Puja

In a landmark decision, Varanasi Court permits Hindu devotees to conduct daily puja in 'Vyas Parivar Tehkhana' within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain praises swift government compliance.

Varanasi: After the Varanasi Court granted permission for Hindu worshippers to offer prayers within the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side shared that daily rituals would commence at 'Vyas Parivar Tehkhana.'



"Following the directive from the Varanasi Court the State government and district administration have made changes to the barricades allowing for the initiation of rituals at 'Vyas Parivar Tehkhana '" Advocate Jain explained in an interview with ANI on Thursday.



He further added, "The swift compliance of the state government with the courts order to halt rituals demonstrates their dedication to promptly abide by decisions."



This development comes after a decision by a Varanasi court on Wednesday granting permission for Hindu devotees to perform prayers within a specific area called 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. However advocate Sohan Lal Arya clarified that although arrangements have been made access to 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' has not yet been opened for devotees.



Expressing happiness and pride Arya noted; "Today is indeed a day. The courts decision yesterday was unprecedented... Arrangements have been put in place; however access to 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' is still pending for devotees."



Devotee and Advocate Dheerendra Pratap Singh expressed joy saying; "We visit this place every day at 3;00 am, for Darshan (religious observance)."

The courts ruling has brought us joy and stirred up strong emotions within us. We are eagerly anticipating the opening of 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' with devotees chanting the 'Har Har Mahadev' slogan as per the courts directive to do so within the seven days.



From a standpoint lawyer Akhlaq Ahmed representing the Muslim side has expressed their intention to challenge the decision made by Varanasi Court at the Allahabad High Court. Ahmed argues that the courts order disregards factors such as the Advocate Commissioner report from 2022 ASIs report and a favorable decision made in 1937. They further claim that there is a lack of evidence presented by the Hindu side regarding prayers before 1993 and no presence of an idol at the location, in question.



Within the mosque complex are four cellars ('tahkhanas) one of which is still owned by the Vyas family who used to reside in this area.