Vyapam scam: Candidate sentenced to 4 years RI in Police Constable Recruitment case

New Delhi: A Special Vyapam Court in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has awarded four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a candidate in connection with a case related to the Police Constable Recruitment scam.

The court sentenced Satyaveer Kushwaha to undergo four years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 14,100 in a case related to the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2012 conducted by the Vyapam.

The CBI registered the instant case on August 1, 2015, in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and took over the investigation of the FIR earlier registered at Police Station Dehat, Bhind against Satyaveer Kushwaha and others. There were allegations of cheating by impersonation in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT) 2012.

Earlier, an inquiry was conducted by the state police. During the inquiry, specimen fingerprints and handwriting of a few suspected police constables were obtained and compared with the thumb impressions and handwriting on OMR sheets and RASA, which did not match.

During the CBI investigation, additional evidence was obtained including a CFSL report which confirmed the mismatch of thumb impression and handwriting of the accused. After the investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in 2016 in the court. The court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

