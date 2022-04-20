VVS Laxman conferred honorary Doctoral Degree by TERI University

New Delhi: Former India batsman VVS Laxman was on Wednesday conferred with the honorary doctorate degree by the TERI University in its seventh convocation ceremony here. 40-year-old Laxman, who retired from international cricket in 2012, was awarded the honorary doctorate along with three other eminent persons -- former East Timor President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta, Unilever CEO Paul Polman and Hitachi company Chairman and CEO Hiroaki Nakanishi. Accepting the doctorate, Laxman said, "I am happy because I wanted to become a doctor, but realized my dream to play for the country. This is the right time for the youth to realize their personal aspirations and bring glory to the nation." Laxman played 134 Tests between 1996 and 2012 and scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97. He also played 86 ODIs between 1998 and 2006 and scored 2338 runs at an average of 30.76. Union Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am happy to be here at the convocation and I want students to never stop learning. TERI University students have a challenge to achieve both environmental and social sustainability." PTI