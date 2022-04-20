VVPAT Would Be Counted If Mock Poll Votes Are Not Deleted From The EVMs: UP CEO

Lucknow: Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips would be counted in case the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have not been cleared off the mock poll voting, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer L Venketshwaralu clarified on Wednesday.

He said there had been reports that in some places the presiding officers have forgotten to delete the mock poll votes before the actual voting which could make a difference between the votes recorded in the EVMs and the slips of VVPATs.

"The commission has decided that in case of mock poll votes not deleted from the EVMs then VVPAT slips would be counted and it would be final," he told reporters on the eve of the counting. Besides it, he added that if there is any technical flaw leading to non opening of the EVMs then too VVPATs and be counted.

Mr Lu said that there would be 77 counting centres in 75 districts of the state, with only Azamgarh and Kushinagar districts would have two counting centres. Fate of 979 candidates in 80 Lok Sabha seats would be decided in the counting in UP which will start from 0800 hrs on Thursday. The counting personnel would have to count 1,63,484 EVMs, where polling was held in the same number of booths. A total of 147 central counting observers would be deployed to monitor the fairness of the counting process.

Prime minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi), UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli), Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Amethi), Union Home minister Rajnath Singh ( Lucknow), Samajwadi Party patriach Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mainpuri), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Azamgarh) along with several union ministers and Bollywood star are in the fray from the state.

Mr Lu said that 14 tables would be put on in each constituency besides one table would be for the Assistant Returning officer (ARO).

In each table there would be one counting supervisor and a counting assistant besides counting agents of the candidates.

The counting of VVPAT of five booths in each assembly segment would be taken up at the end. UNI