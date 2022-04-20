VVDN expands its capabilities on Ambarella edge AI vision SoC platform to deliver next-gen vision based solutions

Gurugram (Haryana): VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, announces the expansion of its capabilities on Ambarella's edge AI vision SoC platform to design and manufacture next-gen vision based solutions.





The expansion also allows VVDN to address multiple-tier, including high as well as mid-range, requirements, for smart camera solutions. VVDN has gained expertise on several AI vision processors and platforms to deliver best in class edge based applications to tier-1 and tier-2 OEMs, globally, across various industry verticals.





Ambarella's AI vision SoCs and related platforms are designed specifically for devices at the edge, and offer a unique combination of computer vision performance, industry-leading image processing, low-bitrate streaming at high resolutions and low power consumption, all on a single embedded architecture. This broadens the opportunities to develop vision based solutions, by enabling a wide range of applications in security and surveillance, automotive, smart cities, industrial vision, consumer, healthcare and retail.





VVDN provides a complete ecosystem, focusing on the end to end design and manufacture of various vision and camera products. VVDN designs and manufactures world class cameras and vision products for global tier-1 OEMs, which include security and surveillance cameras, AI based cameras, video conferencing cameras, dash cams, edge AI boxes, SOM boards/modules for cameras, smart city/traffic/retail solutions, thermal cameras with video analytics, 360 degree high end, multi-imager cameras and NVRs/DVRs.





Sreejith, Vice President - Vision, VVDN Technologies said, "With continuous growth and the rise in demand for AI at the edge, VVDN is expanding its competency and capabilities on the Ambarella platform to deliver next-gen vision based solutions to the customer. Our dedicated in-house team has proven experience in areas such as image tuning, sensor integration, video stitching, AI/ML, data modeling and edge computing, which helps in delivering sophisticated and secure camera based solutions to customers. Today, OEMs across the globe trust and invest in our capabilities and experience to get their next-gen solution designed, developed and manufactured with an accelerated time to market."





VVDNs Vision Business Unit possesses strong product development & in-house capabilities, including:





* Rich experience in designing & manufacturing - Mid tier and High tier vision based products





* Expertise and hands-on experience - Image/ISP Tuning, Video Stitching, Sensor Integration, AI/ML Integration, Video Analytics, Voice Integration and Video Cloud





* Equipped with - world class SMT, Product assembly areas, ISO Class 6 and 8 Clean Room





* Next-generation innovation - R&D, Testing and Video labs to promote agile product development and support global clients in their digital transformation journey





Chris Day, Ambarella Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, added: "We are pleased to partner with VVDN to provide complete engineering support and manufacturing services for our edge AI vision SoC platforms. VVDN's experience in delivering advanced IP camera systems provides our OEM customers with the means to accelerate time to market for a broad range of new applications."

—ANI

