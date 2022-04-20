Vrindavan Widows Prepare Special Gulal For 'Modi Bhaiya'

Vrindavan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to get various hues of Gulal from a section of women, who themselves get lesser opportunities to drench in a motley of colours on any given occasion, leave alone revel in the merrymaking, on the Festival of Colours Holi.

Hundreds of Widows from the erstwhile 'City of Widows' Vrindavan, have prepared herbal Gulal of several colours in 11 earthen pots, to be sent to Mr Modi on Wednesday, along with sweets.

According to 95-year-old Manu Ghosh, who helped in the preparation and packing of the colours, "As we have accepted Modi ji as our brother, we arranged special Gulal for him this year.

"We are not just sending Gulal, but love from thousands of Widow sisters to Modi Bhaiya, as a symbol of freedom from the age-old practice," said 81-year-old Kanak Prabha.

Meanwhile, a large number of widows living in various ashrams of Vrindavan and Varanasi, gathered at the historic Gopinath Temple of this pilgrim town on Tuesday and played the festival of colours Holi with gaiety and fervour, breaking the age-old traditions.

Deviating from their normal schedule, the women, including both young and elderly women, splashed around 1600 kg of flower petals and equal number of Gulal on each other. They also danced and sang on the occasion, at one of the oldest Krishna temples in Gopinath Bazaar of Vrindavan.

According to Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, a well-known Sociologist, ''The Holi celebration is an attempt to add a dash of colour to the otherwise insipid lives of the Vrindavan widows, who earlier used to live the life of a recluse, having been deserted by their families.''

Dr Pathak is also the founder of Sulabh International, which looks after around a thousand Widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi and has been organising the Holi celebration for them since the last six years.

The Sociologist joined the widows and the music team of Sulabh in singing the traditional Holi songs and Krishna bhajans, whose melodious tunes infused the hearts of devotees with devotional fervour and divine love.

In many parts of India, widows are not permitted to play Holi. Since 2012, Sulabh has been organising similar rituals to bring these women back to the mainstream in the society. UNI