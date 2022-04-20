Vrindavan Widows Prepare 1,500 Rakhis For 'Brother Modi'

Vrindavan: Elderly widows at an ashram in Vrindavan plan to present their "brother" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 1,500 'rakhis' on Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

The rakhis, displaying pictures of Modi, were prepared by the inmates of Meera Sahabhagini ashram. Ten of the ashram inmates will visit Delhi on Monday to present basketfuls of sweets and rakhis to "brother Modi" on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan that celebrates the love between brothers and sisters.

Sulabh International vice-president Vinita Verma said: "We are awaiting a communication from the Prime Minister's Office to our request for permission to visit the Prime Minister's residence to tie rakhis on Modi's wrist."



