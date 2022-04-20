Vriksharopan Diwas In Uttarakhand Every Year

Dehradun: Massive plantation drives will be held across Uttarakhand on a particular day each year to expand green cover and increase rainfall, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said here.

"We will choose a day to celebrate it annually as Vriksharopan Diwas when crores of trees will be planted at different places across the state through public participation," Rawat announced at a programme here to mark Himalaya diwas.

The idea has come from the success of the massive day-long plantation drives conducted last year along the Rispana and Kosi rivers to revive them.

With active participation of people from different walks of life nearly four lakh trees were planted along the course of the two rivers. As many as 2.5 lakh trees were planted on a single day along Rispana last year while a total of 1.6 lakh trees were planted along Kosi. — PTI