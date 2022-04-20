VP To Inaugurate Rs 25,000 Cr Project On UP Diwas, On Jan 24

Lucknow: Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate and dedicate to the people the development schemes of 44 departments worth Rs 25,000 crore on January 24, on the inaugural day of the three-day UP Diwas.

The Vice President will lay the foundation of the development schemes worth Rs 11,506 crore and dedicate to the people the completed projects worth Rs 12,950 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Ram Naik will also be present on the occasion. The programme will conclude on Republic Day.

UP Diwas will be inaugurated at Avadh Shilp gram, here. On January 25, the stone plaque of the ministers in charge of each district will also be installed, relating to the foundation lying of the projects and the projects inaugurated.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the preparations of the programmes, to be held on the occasion of UP Diwas. He directed that the documentary 'One district one product' be prepared at the earliest and given wide publicity.

He said a documentary about 'Uttar Pradesh' be also produced for the information of the common people. He said the list of the dignitaries to be felicitated on UP Diwas should also be finalised and necessary arrangements about their boarding and lodging be done. Mr Adityanath will honour the farmers on January 25 during the agriculture exhibition. The letter to the farmers selected for availing the benefits of the schemes like Varmi compost, agri junction, and other schemes would also be given. The UP Diwas programme would conclude on January 26 with `Yuva Sangam Karyakram'. In the concluding programme, exporters, entrepreneurs and craftsman will be honoured. A website of the information department will also be launched on the concluding day of the programme. UNI