VP To Inaugurate First Ever UP Diwas Tomorrow

Lucknow: The first Uttar Pradesh Diwas would be a gala event here commencing from Wednesday which will be inaugurated by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The three-day celebrations would also coincide with the annual Lucknow Mahotsav which will also commence on the same day and at the same venue-- Awadh Shilp Gram, on the Shahid Path.

UP came into existence in 1950 and this was the first time that UP Diwas is being celebrated.

Fowever, all the credit goes to Governor Ram Naik, who had suggested to celebrate the occasion during the previous Akhilesh Yadav regime, but it was ignored.

Plans are afoot to organise various cultural and entertainment programme and felicitate artistes to make the event memorable. The event would have a trade fair showcasing the collective might of its traditional industries and its large micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) base.

The Vice-President will inaugurate and dedicate to the people the development schemes of 44 departments worth Rs 25,000 crore, on the inaugural day of the UP Diwas.

Besides 'One district one product' will be launched on the occasion and a documentary about 'Uttar Pradesh' will also be released while the new solar policy of the state would be unveiled. On the occasion, UP government will distribute loan up to Rs 10 lakh to 110 beneficiaries of eight blocks under the central sponsored Mudra scheme. Logo of UP Diwas will also be released by the dignitaries.

The Vice-President will lay the foundation of the development schemes worth Rs 11,506 crore and dedicate to the people the completed projects worth Rs 12,950 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state Governor Ram Naik will also be present on the occasion. The three-day programme will conclude on the Republic Day.

On January 25 the stone plaque of the ministers in charge of each district will also be installed relating to the foundation lying of the projects and the projects inaugurated.

Mr Adityanath will honour the farmers on January 25 during the agriculture exhibition.

The ambitious One District, One Product scheme(ODOP). The ODOP is aimed at giving a major push to traditional industries synonymous with the respective districts of the state.

Mr Adityanath has espoused the ODOP theme and has referred to it at various platforms to underline his pro-industry and pro-employment agenda. The state government wants to help the district-specific industries and products gain national and international recognition through branding, marketing support and easy credit.

UP is uniquely famous for product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts, including Varanasi (Banarasi silk saris), Bhadohi (carpets), Lucknow (chikan), Kanpur (tannery industry and leather goods), Agra (leather footwear), Aligarh (locks), Moradabad (brassware), Meerut (sports goods) and Saharanpur (wooden products).

ODOP is basically a Japanese business development concept, which gained prominence in 1979.

The UP Diwas programme would conclude on January 26 with `Yuva Sangam Karyakram'. In the concluding programme the exporters, entrepreneurs and craftsman will be honoured. A website of the information department will also be launched on the concluding day of the three day programme.

ADM protocol Anil Kumar said here on Tuesday that the Vice-President would reach Lucknow at 1030 hrs on January 24 and will directly go to the Awadh Shilp Gram along with Mr Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be at the airport to welcome him.

Mr Naidu is likely to stay at the venue till 1300 hrs and even attend a lunch to be hosted by the Chief minister at his residence and then will fly back to New Delhi.

Unlike Maharashtra and other states, which celebrate their birth, UP earlier called United Provinces, was rechristened as Uttar Pradesh in 1950 but never marked the occasion. Consequently, the matter was taken up by the Governor, who wrote a letter to the UP Government asking that UP Day should be organised to instill a feeling of pride and create awareness among the citizens.

Mr Adityanath promptly responded saying that UP would also celebrate 'UP Diwas' on the lines of the Maharashtra Day so that people know the history and culture of their state.

Demands for celebrating the 'UP Diwas' had been pending for long. UP was born on January 24, 1950. The then Governor General of India passed the United Provinces (alteration of name) Order 1950 renaming the then United Provinces as Uttar Pradesh. It was published in the Uttar Pradesh Gazette (extraordinary) dated January 24, 1950. UNI