VP Dhankhar, His Wife Reach Kedarnath To Perform 'Rudrabhishek'

Rudraprayag: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, on Friday reached Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand as a part of his two-day visit to the state.

The Vice President and his wife received a warm welcome upon their arrival from Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Geharwar, SDM Veer Singh Budiyal, Rudraprayag Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Mahaveer Panwar among others.

The Vice President, accompanied by his wife, is set to perform 'Rudrabhishek' and offer prayers at the famous Kedarnath Temple. Dhankhar arrived in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Thursday. He met with Rajya Sabha MP, Kalpana Saini and witnessed cultural performances by artists at Nakshatra Vatika at Uttarakhand Raj Bhavan. The Vice President also offered prayers at Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand. Recently, Dhakhar culminated his inaugural visit to Bihar, where he held interactions with the students and faculty members of Nalanda University, which is one of the most renowned universities in the state. —ANI