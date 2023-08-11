    Menu
    VP Dhankhar flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally of MPs, says India's rise unstoppable

    Nidhi Khurana
    August11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared the country's ascent to be "unstoppable" on Friday as he led a bike rally of members of parliament called "Har Ghar Tiranga" in Delhi.

    Rally participants marched from Pragati Maidan to the Major Dhyan Chand stadium via the India Gate circle.

    This is a momentous event that will leave us feeling optimistic about the future of the world's largest democracy and the home of one-sixth of the human race. We will continue to ascend, Dhankhar declared.—Inputs from Agncies

