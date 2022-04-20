Voting underway for Kuwait parliamentary elections

Kuwait: The voting process started at 8 a.m. and will proceed continue till 8 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

In a report, the Kuwait News Agency said that 326 candidates across five electoral districts in the country will run for the 50 seats, compared with 293 candidates in the 2016 elections.

The 50 elected members of the National Assembly are elected from five 10-seat constituencies by single non-transferable vote

The Education Ministry has selected 102 schools across the country to receive voters during the elections, and the government has distributed five field teams in the five electoral zones to monitor all activities throughout the elections.

The government has taken strict health precautions during the voting process, including limiting group gatherings near the polling stations, asking people to wear masks, wash hands and wear gloves.

In addition, medical clinics are designated to guarantee the health and safety of voters.

According to the Health Ministry's spokesperson Abdullah Al-Sanad, voters who are infected or those who are quarantined need to get a permit through an app before going to polling stations.

A number of schools have been especially designated to receive infected voters.

