Vote On Account Of Rs 16,000 Cr Tabled In U'khand Assembly

Dehradun: The newly elected Trivendra Singh Rawat government has tabled a Rs 16048.74 crore Vote on Account in the state assembly for the governments expenses during the first four months of the next financial year beginning April 1.

Laying the vote on account in the House state finance minister Prakash Pant said today that it was needed to meet the states financial requirements during the first four months of 2017-2018.

After being sworn-in on March 18, the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rawat cleared a proposal at its very first meeting for bringing in a vote on account as it did not have enough time for budgetary preparations. PTI