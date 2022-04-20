Vote For BJP For Safe, Development-Oriented Govt: Yogi Adityanath

Thane: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday night appealed the people in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency to vote for BJP in the by-election for a safe and development-oriented government.

Addressing an election rally at Virar for BJP nominee Rajendra Gavit, the Yogi listed the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and also the achievements of the BJP government in UP. In his speech, he said that UP and Maharashtra had a long-standing relations and cited the example of Pandit Gaga Bhatt who had come from Kashi to conduct the coronation ceremony of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

He also reminded about the Panchavati in Nashik which played an important role in the life of Lord Rama during his exile and said even today, Panchavati attracts crores of people from the world over due to the importance it has assumed since Rama's visit there.

He also pointed out that part of the Palghar constituency was once the constituency of the UP Governor Ram Naik.

The Yogi said that to get rid of unsafe situation and back-stabbers it was necessary to elect the BJP nominee.

He gave an example of UP saying there was total anarchy prior to his government took over and the situation changed after BJP came to power there, he claimed.

"Those who separate UP and Maharashtra cannot be called the friends of the country but the forces who want to weaken the country. Even though they take the name of Shivaji Maharaj, they do the work of Afzal Khan, a commander who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur and fought against Shivaji. There should be no place for them in Maharashtra, the land of Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

He pointed out that Shivaji Maharaj was held in high esteem in UP and termed him as "Rashtra Nayak" (country's hero).

"There is no need to pardon the people who take Shivaji's name but are promoting the work of Afzal Khan. I have come to appeal to you about the same," he added.

"Many forces are uniting to oppose the BJP and its various works of development and uplift of the poor and good administration. We have to be careful of them," he cautioned. Yogi Adityanath profusely thanked UP Governor Ram Naik for his contribution to the Palghar constituency. He also lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for running the government under difficult situation.

While referring to late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in his speech, he stated, "When I see the present situation in Maharashtra, if any one who will be sorry about the present situation in the state it would be Balashaeb Thackeray. He had never back-stabbed. Everybody respected him. He used to fight from front. He used to give befitting replies to the anti-nationals. He used to expose the anti-nationals. But when I see the present state of affairs of the Shiv Sena, Sena supremo Bal Thackeray might be suffering the most.

He would be sorry that efforts are being made to weaken the principles set by him."

"Voting for BJP nominee will be a tribute to Bal Thackeray and former BJP MP late Chintaman Wanga," he declared. UNI