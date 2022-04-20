Vote for appeasement, corruption free govt will ensure progress of Bengal: Amit Shah

New Delhi: As voting for the fourth phase of West Bengal elections commenced on Saturday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah urged people to vote in large numbers stating that their vote for "appeasement and corruption-free" government will ensure the progress and development of the state.

In a tweet, Shah said, "Your vote for appeasement and corruption-free government will ensure the progress and development of West Bengal. Urging everyone, especially the first-time voters to come out and vote in large numbers."

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters. The smallest constituency is Bally with 1,76,001 electorates whereas Chunchura is the biggest constituency with 3,13,701 electorates.

The fifth phase of the assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)