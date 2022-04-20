Voluntary Donation Can Be Extended To Help Those Affected By Lockdown: Anandiben Patel

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of all state universities Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said that she expects the Vice-Chancellors of all the Universities will donate one-day salaries of the teachers and workers employed there to the Chief Minister's relief fund as per their own will, to aid those affected by the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Talking to the VCs of Universities through video-conferencing at Raj Bhawan, she said that she expects them to extend help voluntarily. Apart from this, those hostels or guest houses which are lying vacant should be provided to the district administration to be turned into a quarantine center if the need arises.

Alongside, she also gave directions that the students who are living in hostels presently, they should not be made to evacuate and meanwhile, the University administration should provide them the food items.

Ms Patel directed the VCs that the daily workers or contractual workers who are working should be given regular, complete payments and no cuts should be made in their salaries.

The Governor directed the VCs of SGPGI, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and KGMU that the doctors, para-medical staff and other workers, who are involved in the treatment of Corona patients, should be provided sanitisers, masks and liquid soaps in adequate amounts so that they do not have to face difficulties.

She also directed the VCs to prepare a list of people who arrived from outside, through the NSS and NCC students, which can be provided to the district administration so that those individuals can be quarantined. During the video conferencing, she also inaugurated the new website of Lucknow University. Meanwhile, the VCs shared information that the students are being provided education through YouTube, e-content and online classes. Lectures and e-content are also being uploaded on the website so that the students can study in their homes. UNI