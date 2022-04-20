Volkswagen launches Tiguan Allspace, priced at Rs 33.12 lakh in India

Mumbai: German auto major Volkswagen on Friday launched India-specific 7-seater Tiguan Allspace premium SUV in the domestic market priced at Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new offering from Volkswagen comes with a 2-lt BS-VI-compliant engine.

The all-new Tiguan Allspace was showcased at the recently-held Auto Expo in Greater Noida along with other SUVs.

The Allspace will compete against other SUVs in the segment including Skoda Kodiaq, Honda CR-V, Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra's Alturas G4, among others.

"The Tiguan Allspace is one of our most successful carlines globally and, we are extremely delighted to launch the car for our Indian customers. It is the first SUV that is being launched under Volkswagen's SUV offensive strategy and suits the needs of every Indian customer," Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said here.

In 2018, the VW Group had announced investments of around Rs 8,000 crore in India till 2021 under India 2.0 project, while giving Czech firm Skoda Auto the responsibility to take the lead to achieve a combined target of 5 per cent market share of the total domestic passenger vehicle segment by 2025.

Of this, Volkswagen alone is looking to corner 3 per cent market share as against around 1 per cent at present.

The company has merged its three Indian entitiesVolkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd and Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd for greater synergies and faster decision-making.

The merged entity, which is called Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, will develop six cars for domestic and export markets.

—PTI