Vodafone Idea moves TDSAT against TRAI''s blocking of premium plan

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the telecom regulator''s directive blocking certain premium plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea over net neutrality issues, sources said.

Citing violation of norms and likely impact on the quality of services for other subscribers out of the plans, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), through a letter to both the telcos, blocked Bharti Airtel''s ''Platinum'' and Vodafone Idea Ltd''s ''RedX'' premium plans that offer faster data speeds and priority services to high-paying postpaid customers.

The matter is listed for Tuesday, July 14 at the tribunal.

TRAI had asked the telcos to "withhold, with immediate effect and until further orders" these plans in order to facilitate an examination of both the schemes by the regulator.

--IANS