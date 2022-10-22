Vodafone Idea's board approves ATC Telecom's Rs 1,600 crore debentures

New Delhi (The Hawk): A plan to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore from mobile tower business ATC Telecom Infrastructure was accepted by the board of the loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited approved the issuance of up to 16,000 Indian Rupee denominated optionally convertible, unsecured, unrated, and unlisted debentures with a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, in one or more tranches, aggregating up to Rs 1,600 crores, convertible into equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 10 per equity share, to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited, among other things, at its meeting held today, October 21, 2022.

The semi-annual coupon rate for the optionally convertible, unlisted, unsecured, and unrated debentures (OCDs) during their tenure will be 11.2%.

According to the petition, "the maximum OCD period shall be eighteen (18) months from the date of issue and allotment of the first tranche of OCDs."

