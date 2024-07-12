Vizhinjam port's 2nd to 4th phase will be completed by 2028, 17 years in advance: Pinarayi Vijayan CM Kerala

The port, built with an investment of Rs 8,867 crore, will boost India's maritime logistics and economic growth, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the first mothership "San Fernando " at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday.

Welcoming the ship, the CM highlighted that now India had entered the global map through Vizhinjam port and called it a proud moment for India.

"India enters into the global map through Vizhinjam. It is a huge port among world ports. The biggest ships in the world can berth in Vizhinjam. The operation is starting through a trial run. And will start completely functioning soon. This is becoming the mother port and it is a proud moment" said CM Vijayan.

He also added "Now the first phase is completing. Phase two to Phase four were scheduled to be completed by 2045. But it will be completed fully by 2028,17 years' advance"

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the event as the chief guest Adani Ports MD Karan Adani was also present during the welcome ceremony by Kerala CM. The ship reached at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Thursday.

The first container ship 'San Fernando' owned by SFL Corporation Ltd and chartered by Maersk- (AP Moller Group), Denmark, reached the outer area of the port around 7 am on Thursday and berthed at the port by 9:50 am. It was welcomed with a water salute. The San Fernando, carrying over 1,000 containers, is anchored at the port as part of a trial run ahead of the commencement of commercial operations. This is a trial run and it will continue for two months. The commissioning of the seaport is expected by October.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also said this port will be a remarkable one in the economic growth of the country. He also attended the meeting of stakeholders on Thursday at Vizhinjam lighthouse.

Vizhinjam seaport is very close to the famous Kovalam beach. It has water connectivity to many regional and international ports. This is the first transhipment port in the country. Till now India was dependent on Colombo, Dubai and Singapore ports for transhipment. Now Vizhinjam International Seaport will be the transhipment port of the country.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport has been built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, (APSEZ). The port is built with a total investment of Rs 8,867 crore. The state government of Kerala has contributed about Rs 5,595 crore while the central government contributed Rs 818 crore for the port.

Built on the public-private partnership, Vizhinjam International Port's construction started in 2016. The project was allotted to APSEZ on December 5, 2015, after the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) agreed to a concession agreement on August 17, 2015.

"This is the largest port project in the PPP mode in the country which is designed, built, Finance, Operate and Transfer, the project outlay is Rs 8,867 crore with a state government contribution of around Rs 5,595 crore" said, K S Srinivas, Principal Secretory Port Department during the event.

On Thursday Gautam Adani, Chairman and founder of the Adani group of companies called the welcoming of the mothership 'San Fernando' at the Vizhinjam International Seaport a historic occasion.

"Historic Day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel! This milestone marks India's entry into global transhipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes. Jai Hind!" Gautam Adani posted on X.

