Vivo Y69 with 16MP selfie camera launched at Rs 14,990

New Delhi: Vivo on Friday added the "Y69" to its Y line-up of smartphones at Rs 14,990. In terms of camera specifications, "Y69" features a 13MP rear camera with "Live Photo" feature. The 16MP "moonlight" selfie camera comes with f/2.0 aperture and "group selfie" mode. "We are pleased to introduce the "Y69" in the Y series and are confident that its premium design and superior camera features will offer great value to customers at an ideal price point," said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, in a statement. The device has 5.5-inch HD IPS (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is powered by 1.5 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, coupled with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has dual SIM card slots and a separate micro SD card slot to expand storage up to 256GB. "Y69", powered by a 3,000mAh battery, runs Vivo`s custom "Funtouch" OS 3.2, based on the Android 7.0 operating system. The device will retail in "Champagne Gold" and "Matte Black" colours starting September 1 on e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart and will also be available in retail stores.