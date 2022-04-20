Vivo V9 Pro in India for Rs 19,990

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Vivo on Wednesday refreshed its popular V series with the V9 Pro smartphone in India for Rs 19,990.

The device will be available at a special price of Rs 17,990 during Amazon India's "Great India Festival" next month.

"With the Vivo V9 Pro, we hope to provide an all-round, immersive smartphone experience backed by powerful performance, while offering affordability and reliability," Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor powers the device, backed by a 3260mAh battery.

The phone runs the company's proprietary "Funtouch 4.0 OS" based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The smartphone sports a 16MP selfie shooter and has 13MP + 2MP sensors at the rear.

The V9Pro features 6.3-inch FHD+ "FullView" display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio while the screen is protected by third-generation Corning Gorilla glass.