Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Splendid design, impressive dual-selfie camera

New Delhi: Although 5G is still a distant dream for the Indians, smartphone brands are busy launching such devices in India and Vivo has finally brought V20 Pro 5G as a mid-price range offering in the country.

The device directly competes with OnePlus Nord as both the products feature the same Snapdragon 5G processors at almost similar price.

The 5G offering adds to Vivo's current V20 series lineup.

The smartphone comes in a single variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage for Rs 29,900. The phone is available in midnight jazz as well as sunset melody colour options.

We used the midnight jazz variant for a couple of days and here is what we think about the latest Vivo device.

The phone measures 7.49 millimetre in thickness and weighs 170 grams. The back panel is made from AG Matte Glass that has a matte finish which makes it fingerprint-resistant.

The phone has a type-C port at the bottom along with a SIM card port, a mono speaker unit and a microphone.

The volume rockers and the power are placed on the right side for easy single-hand operations.

The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution display that uses an AMOLED panel.

There is a wide notch upfront that houses the two selfie cameras and the screen is also home to a fingerprint reader.

The display produced vivid colours. The viewing angles were excellent and the display produced sufficient brightness -- good enough to read the content under bright sunlight.

The display also houses the dual front camera and thankfully, the size of the front camera is small which does not affect the charm of watching videos.

For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The rear camera performed very well outdoors under good light conditions and photos taken were rich in colours and bright with good dynamic range.

The smartphone features an Eye Autofocus Dual Front Camera which includes a 44MP Eye Autofocus Main Camera and an 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera, allowing users to unlock a new world of selfie capabilities.

Selfies turned out well because of the dual front camera.

Thanks to the unique 'Eye Autofocus' feature, the front camera of the V20 Pro keeps the subject in sharp focus by automatically locking onto eyes, giving good clarity to videos and stills.

The smartphone also supports tripod shooting which increases stability and exposure to make the night shots look flawless.

The other features like wide-angle night scenes, and Stylish Night Filter enable users to capture good photos in low-light scenarios.

The camera hardware is further complemented by useful software features such as slo-mo video, time-lapse and 4K selfie video. In addition, Vivo is offering all sorts of Beautify features natively in the camera app that are usually found on third-party photo editors.

The V20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs FuntouchOS 11 which is based on Android 10.

The phone handles daily activities such as video calls, voice calls, watching videos, WhatsApp, e-mails, etc without any issues.

Coming to gaming, we were able to run the graphically-intensive game Call of Duty: Mobile without any issues.

Overall, the processor did its job well and should be more than enough if you are a regular mobile gamer.

As far as battery life is concerned, the 4,000mAh battery can last about a day with moderate usage.

The phone comes with a 33W Vivo FlashCharge technology that takes less than 60 minutes to fuel the battery from flat to 100 per cent.

Conclusion: The smartphone scores decent marks in terms of design and camera, but will still face stiff competition from its major competitor OnePlus and OPPO.

However, Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone will definitely make an impact on those who are looking for a device that stands out in the crowd.

—IANS