Vivekananda introduced 'Sanatan Dharma' to world, PM Modi put yoga on global stage: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Dhubri (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for bringing Yoga on a global platform.

Sarma's statement came in backdrop of Prime Minister's visit to the US where he led a mass Yoga demonstration at the United Nations headquarters in New York.



"Swami Vivekananda introduced Sanatan Dharma to the world in 1893 and PM Narendra Modi brought yoga to the world stage in 2014. Yoga is India's gift to the world and we're privileged that PM will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the UN this year," said Sarma while addressing a rally at Dhubri in the State.

Further Sarma urged people to introduce their children to Sanatan Sanskriti and make their children do yoga.

"Talked to some worker colleagues yesterday in Dhubri and we are aware of the situation and environment here. They were apprehensive that something similar could happen here as shown in the film 'Kerala Story'. There is only one solution to this apprehension- introduce children to Sanatan culture, teach yoga and read and teach Gita daily," said Sarma.

Earlier, Assam CM also performed Yoga in Dhubri to mark the ongoing International Yoga Day celebration.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. —ANI