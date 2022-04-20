Vivek Katoch elected in WFDSA Board

New Delhi: Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) treasurer and Oriflame India Director Corporate Affairs (Asia) Vivek Katoch was elected in the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) Board of Delegates, the company said on Monday.

Mr Katoch will be a part of the Board of Delegates for a term of three years, as per the WFDSA norms.

According to a communique issued by IDSA, the Board of Delegates of WFDSA is a key advisory body of the federation responsible for promoting a conducive environment for Direct Selling industry across the globe. The election of Mr Katoch in the world body weighs much as he would be taking up the causes & issues of Indian Direct Selling Industry at various international forum.

"I express my heartiest gratitude on being inducted as a delegate to the WFDSA Board. It would my endeavour to support and guide international Direct Selling companies to foray into the niche Indian market, which has huge potential for business and has shown tremendous growth over the last few years," said Mr Katoch.

Vivek will replace Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head of Herbalife International at WFDSA. He has a vast experience in different verticals including Government & Legal Affairs, Taxation (Direct, Indirect & International), Financial Management, Litigation Management, and Internal Audit.

As an Industry representative, Mr Katoch also indulges in dialogue with regulatory and policy making bodies in the government, voicing concerns related to Direct Selling, and convincing government in framing Industry-friendly policies. He has been representing the Direct Selling industry on various platforms, from embassies to Industry chambers, spreading a word about Direct Selling Industry. He was also instrumental in framing and notification of the Direct Selling Guidelines in India.

—UNI