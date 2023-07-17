Vital National Highway in Manipur under blockade again

Imphal: Sixteen days after the lifting of the blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2), the lifeline of Manipur, two tribal organisations reimposed the blockade on Monday to protest against the attacks, torching of houses, and killing of tribals.

The Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills (CTUSH), Kangpokpi announced a 72-hour total blockade in protest against the attacks, torching of houses, and killing of Kuki-Zo people while United Naga Council (UNC) has announced a 12-hour “total shutdown in all the Naga areas in Manipur” from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to protest the killing of a Naga woman in Imphal on Saturday night.

An Imphal police officer said that all vehicle traffic had been stopped since early Monday morning.

Following the UNC-called shutdown, normal life crumbled throughout all of the Naga-dominated regions of northern Manipur.

On July 2, the economic blockade imposed by various organisations in response to the ethnic violence in Manipur was lifted, allowing the resumption of movement of vehicles transporting essentials along NH-2 after 54 days.

CTUSH General Secretary Lamminlun Singsit said that on Saturday in the Sekmai area, mobs led by the Meira Paibi organisation torched three trucks of cooking gas service.

Despite the United People's Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organisation's (KNO) lifting of the highway blockade, Singsit claims that the valley people led by the Meira Paibi have blocked all routes connecting the Kuki-Zo people settlements to Imphal, preventing the transport of any necessities into Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLE) issued a similar statement of condemnation for the murder of a middle-aged woman on Saturday night, saying that the state administration still has no authority over law and order even in Manipur's capital city.

“The middle-aged woman of Maring Naga community who has been suffering from schizophrenia was killed at her residence on Saturday and her face left disfigured by her assailants, who suspected her of being a Kuki-Zo tribal. On July 6, a mentally challenged Kuki-Zo woman was shot dead at point-blank range by Meitei gunmen in Imphal. How radicals from the Meitei community in Manipur can continue killing innocent women just because of their ethnicity. The ongoing conflict should be sufficient indicators for the Central government to know that it is impossible for tribals to continue living together with the majority community. Total separation is the only solution,” ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong said in a statement.—Inputs from Agencies