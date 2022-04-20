Viswanathan Anand: Grand Master turns mentor

Viswanathan Anand knows a thing or two about pressure. And the burden of expectations. As he had tweeted a couple of days before last year�s World Championship tie against Magnus Carlsen: �As the first game draws near, you breathe differently. Normal life seems like a photo on Whatsapp to remind you there�s a world out there.� In the last two decades, he has learnt how to get a grip over his emotions. Shlokas, music, movies, a small vacation before a major tournament are some of the stress-busters he uses ahead of a major tournament. �It helps me relax and focus before a big match,� he says. Over the next few months, Anand will also indulge himself in researching on other sports like boxing and shooting. The five-time world champion has taken up the responsibility to mentor a few Indian Olympians ahead of next year�s Rio Games, along with former billiards world champion Geet Sethi. Olympic Gold Quest CEO Viren Rasquinha says the idea is to ensure the performances do not drop during non-Olympic years and keep them in good frame of mind. Anand�s role will involve more of psychological training than looking into the technical aspect.