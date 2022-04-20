Vistara to operate non-stop flights between Delhi and Dhaka

New Delhi: Airline major Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Dhaka from November 5, 2020.

Vistara will fly on Thursdays and Sundays between the two cities, using its Airbus A320neo aircraft, as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and Bangladesh.

"We are glad to be able to consistently expand our international network and widen our global presence, despite the current challenging times," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

"There is significant pent up demand for air travel between India and Bangladesh, and the resumption of flights brings relief to the traders, business communities and other regular travellers in the two countries," Thng added.

According to the airline, it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.—IANS